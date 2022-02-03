OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » Charles County, MD News » Student charged after threatening…

Student charged after threatening on Instagram to blow up Charles Co. high school

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

February 3, 2022, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A student has been charged with threatening to “blow up” a Charles County, Maryland, high school in early January.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old student was behind posts from two separate Instagram accounts made Jan. 6 threatening an attack at Waldorf’s St. Charles High School.

The accounts, which have been disabled, made posts threatening to “blow up” the school along with images of a handgun. Students did not know who made the posts before the two accounts were pulled down.

Deputies were notified, and a subsequent investigation revealed the images of the gun had been taken from elsewhere on the web.

The Charles County Sheriff’s homeland security and intelligence unit later linked the posts to a 17-year-old student, who was formally charged Wednesday with making threats of mass violence.

The student’s name has not been made public; Maryland law withholds the identities of minors who have been charged as juveniles.

“The CCSO is reminding parents to talk with their children about the proper use of social media and the internet and the consequences of making threats of violence,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Sgt. J. Long by calling 301-609-6562. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Charles County Public Schools confidential tip line at 301-302-8305.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up