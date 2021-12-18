CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Charles County, MD News » COVID cases rise as…

COVID cases rise as Charles Co. switches 2 schools to virtual learning

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

December 18, 2021, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After increased COVID-19 cases among staff and students, Charles County Public Schools will be closing St. Charles and Westlake high schools for in-person learning, Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.

In a release Saturday night, CCPS stated that students at the two high schools will participate in classes through virtual learning on the dates posted. Staff and teachers will still be expected to report to their building on those days.

CCPS said they made their decision to close in-person learning after consultation with the Charles County Department of Health.

Any athletics or extracurricular events for St. Charles and Westlake students planned for the coming week and winter break have been postponed, the release said.

The switch to virtual learning comes just before the holiday break and just following a spike in COVID cases at the two schools.

According to CCPS, “there have been about 50 COVID-19 positive reports at Westlake and about 50 at St. Charles,” since Dec. 6.

The families of students at either St. Charles or Westlake may visit either school location for a curbside meal pickup of breakfast and lunch.

CCPS posts weekly data on COVID-19 and other updates in the school system at their website: www.ccboe.com.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up