COVID cases rise as Charles Co. switches 2 schools to virtual learning

After increased COVID-19 cases among staff and students, Charles County Public Schools will be closing St. Charles and Westlake high schools for in-person learning, Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.

In a release Saturday night, CCPS stated that students at the two high schools will participate in classes through virtual learning on the dates posted. Staff and teachers will still be expected to report to their building on those days.

CCPS said they made their decision to close in-person learning after consultation with the Charles County Department of Health.

Any athletics or extracurricular events for St. Charles and Westlake students planned for the coming week and winter break have been postponed, the release said.

The switch to virtual learning comes just before the holiday break and just following a spike in COVID cases at the two schools.

According to CCPS, “there have been about 50 COVID-19 positive reports at Westlake and about 50 at St. Charles,” since Dec. 6.

The families of students at either St. Charles or Westlake may visit either school location for a curbside meal pickup of breakfast and lunch.

CCPS posts weekly data on COVID-19 and other updates in the school system at their website: www.ccboe.com.

