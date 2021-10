Over 100 routes are shown as canceled Wednesday morning, according to the Charles County Public Schools website.

Parents in Charles County, Maryland, continue to scramble in an effort to get their kids to school as a labor action by bus drivers stretches into a fourth day.

Drivers are in the midst of a sickout pressuring the Maryland school district’s administrators for fairer wages.

Drivers plan to continue negotiations over wages and other issues with the school system in mid-November.