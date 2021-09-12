Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
12-year-old girl, man wounded in Charles County shooting

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 27, 2021, 10:33 PM

A 12-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man were struck by gunfire Sunday night in Charles County, Maryland, after a fight broke out among a large group of mostly juveniles.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Blair Road and Strauss Avenue in Indian Head around 7:43 p.m., where during an altercation, an unknown male began firing a weapon towards a group of people, striking two.

The girl was hit in the leg and the man in his upper body and leg. Both were taken to area hospitals and treated. They are in stable condition.

Detectives are working leads and asking anyone with information to call Det. A. Worley at 301-609-6518. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Additionally, police said tips may also be submitted online on the Crime Solvers website or by using the P3 Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android store and Apple app store.

A map of the general area of the shooting is below.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

