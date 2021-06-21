Md. man fatally shot after birthday party at Charles Co. fire station

Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, 25, of Capitol Heights, was helping clean up after a birthday party when he was shot, the Charles County sheriff's office said.

A man was shot and killed Sunday night after a birthday party at a fire station in Charles County, Maryland, the sheriff’s office said.

Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, 25, of Capitol Heights, attended a birthday party in a banquet hall at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department on Livingston Road in Bryans Road, Maryland. He was helping clean up after the party and was in the back parking lot at about 10:45 p.m., when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He ran into the fire house for help and fell to the ground. Two people found him just over a minute after and called for help, a news release from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad said.

Inabinett was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center with a single gunshot wound, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are still working on leads and trying to establish a motive, the sheriff’s office said. There were no “known incidents” at the party before Inabinett was shot.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571. If callers want to remain anonymous, they can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500, and the sheriff’s office is matching the reward of $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000.