CORONAVIRUS: Latest vaccination numbers | DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations
Home » Charles County, MD News » Md. man fatally shot…

Md. man fatally shot after birthday party at Charles Co. fire station

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 21, 2021, 11:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man was shot and killed Sunday night after a birthday party at a fire station in Charles County, Maryland, the sheriff’s office said.

Leon Nathaniel Inabinett, 25, of Capitol Heights, attended a birthday party in a banquet hall at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department on Livingston Road in Bryans Road, Maryland. He was helping clean up after the party and was in the back parking lot at about 10:45 p.m., when he was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He ran into the fire house for help and fell to the ground. Two people found him just over a minute after and called for help, a news release from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad said.

Inabinett was taken to Charles Regional Medical Center with a single gunshot wound, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are still working on leads and trying to establish a motive, the sheriff’s office said. There were no “known incidents” at the party before Inabinett was shot.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at 301-609-6571. If callers want to remain anonymous, they can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500, and the sheriff’s office is matching the reward of $2,500 for a total reward of up to $5,000.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up