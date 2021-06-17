CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. vaccine update | US to spend $3.2B on treatments | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Charles County hires new schools superintendent

June 17, 2021, 8:52 PM

Charles County Public Schools has tapped Dr. Maria Navarro to lead the Maryland school district as the next superintendent.

Navarro will begin her tenure on July 1. Her predecessor, Dr. Kimberly Hill, is set to retire at the end of June.

“I am thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the students and families of Charles County Public Schools. I look forward to working alongside the talented and committed staff of CCPS to ensure the success of every student in our schools,” Navarro said in a news release Thursday.

Navarro, who has nearly 25 years of experience, most recently worked as an education consultant.

She previously served as the chief academic officer for both Montgomery County Public Schools and Baltimore City Public Schools. Navarro holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy from The George Washington University.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Dr. Navarro as our next Superintendent,” Board of Education Chairperson Latina Wilson said in a statement. “She brings a strong educational background that right from the start will be impactful and will build upon the successes set in place by our outgoing superintendent, Dr. Kimberly Hill. Both are champion educators, and we appreciate that our students will continue to grow through the excellence of Dr. Navarro’s leadership.”

