2 Charles County police officers shot; suspect barricaded inside home, found dead

Two officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland were shot Monday night and the suspect is dead, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the officers were checking on a resident at a home on the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf when they were shot multiple times by the suspect.

Officers said the family of the suspect initially called police saying the suspect was wanted and that they were having a mental health crisis.

The family led officers to the room of the suspect and then he opened fire.

Officers said the family was able to leave the house on their own. The suspect then barricaded themselves in the home.

Officials said they sent a video drone in when they no longer saw signs of life — and confirmed the man was dead.

It is unclear if the suspect died from self-inflicted wounds or if they were killed by the sheriff’s officials returning fire.

Both officers have been taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and will undergo surgery tonight.

Below is a map of where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.