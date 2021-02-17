Small plane crashes in Charles County

A small plane crashed in Charles County, Maryland, on Wednesday, but the people on board were uninjured.
Maryland State Police said the Cessna hit the tree line for unknown reasons and crashed around 9:45 a.m. in a wooded area on Bryans Road near Maryland Airport.
Two people were on board with no injuries reported, state police said.
Hazmat crews were on the scene to assist with spilled fuel.
