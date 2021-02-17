CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Small plane crashes in Charles County

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

February 17, 2021, 2:57 PM

The Cessna that crashed in Charles County, Maryland, on Wednesday, Feb. 17. 2021. (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

A small plane crashed in Charles County, Maryland, on Wednesday, but the people on board were uninjured.

Maryland State Police said the Cessna hit the tree line for unknown reasons and crashed around 9:45 a.m. in a wooded area on Bryans Road near Maryland Airport.

Two people were on board with no injuries reported, state police said.

Hazmat crews were on the scene to assist with spilled fuel.

