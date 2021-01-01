INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
1 in hospital after street racers force 2 drivers off the road in Waldorf

Zeke Hartner

January 13, 2021, 4:20 PM

Two drivers who were racing on the streets of Waldorf, Maryland, caused two other drivers to swerve out of the roadway and crash, leaving one person with serious injuries.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that on Jan. 11, just before 10 p.m., two vehicles — possibly a Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Camaro — were racing eastbound on Berry Road, when they cut off two other vehicles — a pair of Toyota Camrys — forcing both to swerve from the road.

One Camry struck a utility pole and the other hit a guardrail. The driver of the Camry who struck the pole was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other driver was not badly injured, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The racing vehicles left the scene before first responders could arrive.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Charles County Traffic Operations Unit at 301-932-3056.

Below is the area where the crash happened.

