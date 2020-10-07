CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area divorce cases surge | Health officials sound alarm over case numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Man struck and killed on Route 301 in Waldorf

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

October 7, 2020, 8:31 AM

A man was struck and killed on the road in Charles County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Charles County deputies responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Route 301 after Sub-Station Road in Waldorf, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been public as of Wednesday morning.

It was unclear whether the vehicle involved remained on scene.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports U.S. 301 had reopened by 7 a.m. after a crash reconstruction.

Below is a map of the area:

