Man struck and killed on Route 301 in Waldorf

Charles County deputies responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on Md. Route 301 after Sub-Station Road in Waldorf.

A man was struck and killed on the road in Charles County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning.

Charles County deputies responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Route 301 after Sub-Station Road in Waldorf, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been public as of Wednesday morning.

It was unclear whether the vehicle involved remained on scene.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports U.S. 301 had reopened by 7 a.m. after a crash reconstruction.

For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page or listen to updates every 10 minutes online or on the air at 103.5 FM.

Below is a map of the area: