A large fire Friday night at a senior living facility in Charles County, Maryland, has displaced residents.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Mandeville House Assisted Living Facility in Waldorf.

Eight residents were displaced, and nobody was hurt, the Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS said.

The fire is under control after dealing significant damage to the building. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Below is the area where it happened.