12-year-old boy shot, killed while playing with a gun in Charles Co.

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing with a gun in Charles County, Maryland, home, according to the sheriff's office.

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed while playing with a gun in Charles County, Maryland, home, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Friday at 11:15 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Riverwatch Drive in Indian Head for the report of a shooting, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, officers say they found the 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Officers and family members performed CPR on the boy but he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that a preliminary investigation showed that the boy and a 13-year-old relative were in a downstairs bedroom playing with a handgun when the gun discharged, striking the boy.

At this time, it is not exactly clear how the shooting occurred, the release said.

The office is currently investigating how the children obtained the gun.

“This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children,” said Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families,” said Sheriff Troy Berry.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review, according to the sheriff.

Anyone with information may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.