One person is dead following a crash in Charles County, according to Maryland State Police.

One person is dead Tuesday following a crash in Charles County, according to Maryland State Police.

Authorities said an SUV went off the road just after 7:30 a.m. It fell down an embankment and overturned on Md. 229/Bensville Road near Courtney Drive in Waldorf.

The person died on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Bensville Road connects La Plata and Accokeek.