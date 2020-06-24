Charles Co. schools seek parent input on reopening

Charles County Public Schools made a brief survey available online in which parents can provide opinions and feedback.

The Charles County, Maryland, school system is seeking input from parents as it draws up plans to reopen schools this fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Charles County Public Schools made a brief survey available in which parents can provide opinions and feedback on distance learning, transportation preferences, meals and on-site learning until 3 p.m. Friday, June 26.

The survey is posted online in both English and Spanish.

Superintendent Kimberly Hill appointed a series of committees to provide paths forward for the school system into the new academic year while maintaining staff and student safety.

By early August, CCPS will present a reopening plan to the county’s Board of Education for approval.

School officials will hold a virtual town hall in which parents can participate at 6 p.m. Monday, June 29. More information will be posted on the CCPS website.

Charles County recently joined the rest of Maryland in moving to the state’s second reopening phase. The number of reported cases and hospitalizations in the state has been trending downward since mid-May.

