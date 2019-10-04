Flames were through the roof of the house in the 10000 Block of Chamberlin Court just after 5 p.m., and the firefighters were ordered to evacuate minutes later.

Several firefighters were injured battling a blaze late Friday afternoon at a home in Waldorf, Maryland.

Flames were through the roof of the house in the 10000 Block of Chamberlin Court just after 5 p.m., Charles County fire officials said, and firefighters were ordered to evacuate minutes later. Nine were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, the department tweeted. Prince George’s County firefighters assisted in the response.

Fire officials said smoke was causing visibility issues on Berry Road, and drivers were urged to be cautious around the intersection of Berry Road and Greenmont Drive.

The Maryland Fire Marshals office is investigating. See a map of the area below.

