Wounded 11-year-old still recovering after Charles County shooting

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after last week's rampage in Charles County, Maryland, that left his father and grandparents dead.

An 11-year-old boy is recovering after last week’s rampage in Charles County, Maryland, that left three dead.

Late Friday night, 42-year-old Mark Hughes drove to a Bensville Road home in Pomfret and fatally shot his in-laws, 54-year-old Vickie Danita Pickeral and 53-year-old Gregory Bruce Pickeral.

Moments after the shooting, the county sheriff’s office said some relatives arrived at the home but were also met with gunfire. Hughes’ 11-year-old son was inside the vehicle and wounded, relatives said.

The boy escaped and was flown to a hospital, but is expected to be OK. Another occupant of the vehicle was not shot but was still injured.

Hughes fled the scene and crashed his car several miles away at Port Tobacco and Durham Church roads. When officers arrived, he had already shot and killed himself.

Authorities continue to investigate what led to the shooting. Anyone with information can call 301-609-6501

