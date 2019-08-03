3 dead, child wounded in Charles County shooting

Two men and a woman are dead and an 11-year-old boy is recovering after a shooting in Charles County.

According to Charles County sheriff’s office, around 11 p.m. Friday, Mark McKinley Hughes, Jr., 42, of Indian Head, drove to a house on Bensville Road in Pomfret where he shot and killed Vickie Danita Pickeral, 54, and Gregory Bruce Pickeral, 53. Police said the two are his in-laws and the grandparents of his children.

After the initial shooting, relatives arrived at the scene and Hughes shot at their vehicle — striking an 11-year-old boy. The boy was flown to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The woman driving the vehicle was also injured, but not shot, according to police.

Hughes fled the scene and crashed his car several miles away at Port Tobacco Road and Durham Church Road.

When police arrived, they found Hughes dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

