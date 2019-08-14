Man killed in hit-and-run in Waldorf identified

A 34-year-old Waldorf, Maryland man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Maryland Route 5 near Post Office Road Tuesday morning.



Maryland State Police say Aaron Markeith Rust was standing or walking in the road when a truck struck him in Charles County.

Rust died on the scene just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“It was determined that the striking vehicle was a newer model white Ford F-250 or F-350 Crew Cab with right front headlamp damage,” police said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Maryland State Police said that investigators had located the vehicle, but did not provide further information.

#UPDATE @mdsp Investigators have located the vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash. Those with additional information are urged to call the LaPlata Barrack at 301-392-1200. https://t.co/fUgOT3G2ck — MD State Police (@MDSP) August 14, 2019

Southbound Md. 5 was closed for more than five hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.

