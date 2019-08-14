Home » Charles County, MD News » Man killed in hit-and-run…

Man killed in hit-and-run in Waldorf identified

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP
and Teddy Gelman

August 14, 2019, 11:04 AM

A 34-year-old Waldorf, Maryland man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Maryland Route 5 near Post Office Road Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police say Aaron Markeith Rust was standing or walking in the road when a truck struck him in Charles County.

Rust died on the scene just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“It was determined that the striking vehicle was a newer model white Ford F-250 or F-350 Crew Cab with right front headlamp damage,” police said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Maryland State Police said that investigators had located the vehicle, but did not provide further information.

Southbound Md. 5 was closed for more than five hours as police investigated.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.

truck in fatal hit and run in Waldorf
Maryland State Police released this photo of the truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

