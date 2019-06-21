202
Sheriff: Suspect threw hard objects at drivers in Charles Co.

By Abigail Constantino June 21, 2019 6:16 pm 06/21/2019 06:16pm
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on who may be involved in an incident in which objects, such as bricks, were thrown at vehicles traveling on the St. Charles Parkway in Maryland.

It happened Thursday between 5 and 6 a.m. The sheriff’s office said that someone threw bricks or pieces of concrete at vehicles near October Place, striking the front windshields and causing damages. One driver got scratches from broken glass, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office believes that the suspect or suspects were in the wooded area near the parkway.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (301) 932-2222, or submit a tip online.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

