Child, 2 adults airlifted to hospital after Charles County crash

Two adults and a child are in the hospital after a serious accident in Charles County on Saturday morning.
Just after 8 a.m., Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS tweeted that they were responding to a crash involving four people on Hawthorne Road south of Bryans Road near the Hiker Biker trail.
U.S. Park Police and Maryland State Police sent helicopter units to assist with the crash.
Firefighters rescued one adult who was trapped inside a vehicle. Two adults and a child were flown to a trauma center.
