Child, 2 adults airlifted to hospital after Charles County crash

Two adults and a child are in the hospital after a serious accident in Charles County on Saturday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS tweeted that they were responding to a crash involving four people on Hawthorne Road south of Bryans Road near the Hiker Biker trail.

Fire/EMS units on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on Hawthorne Road in the area of the Hiker Biker Trail. Command reporting 1 Trapped and total of 4 Patients. #MSP Helo en route. #breaking — Charles Co Volunteer Fire/EMS (@ccvolfireems) June 15, 2019

U.S. Park Police and Maryland State Police sent helicopter units to assist with the crash.

Firefighters rescued one adult who was trapped inside a vehicle. Two adults and a child were flown to a trauma center.

