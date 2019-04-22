Former Charles Co. instructional assistant charged with student sex offenses

Anthony Tyrone Williams, Jr., was fired from Mattawoman Middle School when the investigation began in January. He is charged with second-degree rape, among other charges.

A former instructional assistant at Mattawoman Middle School in Charles County, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with sex offenses allegedly involving two students.

Anthony Tyrone Williams, Jr., 23, of Waldorf, was removed from school and fired when the investigation began in January.

On April 18, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams and charged him with second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense, obscene telephone misuse, stalking and other charges.

Detectives said the charges are related to inappropriate comments Williams made to one female student and inappropriate contact he had with a second female student.

The Charles County Public Schools system has continued to work with police in the investigation, according to a letter to parents and guardians on the system’s website.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to talk with their children about Williams.

Anyone who might have additional information to share about Williams is asked to call Detective G. Higgs at 301-609-6498.

