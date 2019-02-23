202
Police: Fatal crash on Route 301 in Md. may have involved alcohol

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Route 301 in Newburg, Maryland, where police say alcohol may have played a role.

At around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, a Ford F-150 was traveling in the wrong direction on the southbound lanes of Route 301 near Budds Creek Road, according to Maryland State Police.

A Honda Civic, driven by Krystal Daniella-Lyn Lewis, 22, of Newburg, was heading south on the same road when the cars crashed head-on, police said.

The Ford F-150 landed on its roof and the driver died at the scene. The Honda came to a stop in the road. Lewis was airlifted to the hospital and is being treated. Police have not identified the driver of the Ford F-150.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call Maryland State Police at 301-392-1231.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash but has since reopened.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

