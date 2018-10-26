202
Home » Charles County, MD News » Several students sent to…

Several students sent to hospital after dump truck rear-ends Charles Co. school bus

By Teddy Gelman October 26, 2018 10:42 am 10/26/2018 10:42am
Share

Several elementary school students were sent to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a school bus in Charles County, Maryland, Friday morning, authorities said.

WASHINGTON — Several elementary school students were sent to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a school bus in Charles County, Maryland, Friday morning, authorities said.

The injuries appeared to be minor, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at Mattawoman Beantown Road near Poplar Hill Road in Bryantown, authorities said.

The students attend JP Ryon Elementary in Waldorf.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
charles county public schools Charles County, MD News JP Ryon Elementary Latest News Local News Maryland News Teddy Gelman
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: Pipe bombs sent to prominent Dems, CNN
Growing caravan of migrants resumes march toward US
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 21-27
Today in History: Oct. 27
Scary good Halloween recipes
Celebrity deaths
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?