Several students sent to hospital after dump truck rear-ends Charles Co. school bus

WASHINGTON — Several elementary school students were sent to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a school bus in Charles County, Maryland, Friday morning, authorities said.
The injuries appeared to be minor, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at Mattawoman Beantown Road near Poplar Hill Road in Bryantown, authorities said.
The students attend JP Ryon Elementary in Waldorf.
Police are investigating what led to the crash.
Below is a map of where the crash happened.
WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.
