Several students sent to hospital after dump truck rear-ends Charles Co. school bus

Several elementary school students were sent to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a school bus in Charles County, Maryland, Friday morning, authorities said.

Several elementary school students were sent to the hospital Friday morning after a dump truck rear-ended a school bus in Charles County, Maryland. Most of the injuries appear to be minor, authorities said. (Courtesy Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS)

Several elementary school students were sent to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a school bus in Charles County, Maryland, Friday morning, authorities said.

WASHINGTON — Several elementary school students were sent to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a school bus in Charles County, Maryland, Friday morning, authorities said.

The injuries appeared to be minor, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at Mattawoman Beantown Road near Poplar Hill Road in Bryantown, authorities said.

The students attend JP Ryon Elementary in Waldorf.

Police are investigating what led to the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.