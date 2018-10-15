One dead, several injured in Charles Co. rear-end crash

A teenager is dead after the car she was a passenger in was struck from behind after it pulled out of a driveway on Maryland Route 6 in Port Tobacco.

Maryland State Police said 18-year-old Destanee Keenae Lyles of Waldorf, Maryland succumbed to her injuries shortly after a collision on Maryland Route 6 east of Burch Road in Port Tobacco, Maryland.

Lyles had been a passenger in a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that had five people in it.

The Cruze had just pulled out of a driveway when, police say, a driver of a 2015 Nissan Rogue, attempted to pass but instead struck the rear of the sedan.

The subsequent rear-end collision at 2:13 p.m. Sunday required all five occupants of the Chevrolet, in addition to the Nissan’s driver, to be hospitalized — including one transport by a U.S. Park Police helicopter.

The Nissan caught fire after the crash, and was extinguished by Charles County Sheriff’s deputies.

Lyles was transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center in nearby La Plata, where she later died.

An investigation was ongoing as of Monday morning. Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to contact Cpl. J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH team at 301-392-1231.

