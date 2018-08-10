Suspect identified in Charles County attempted murder-suicide

The Waldorf man shot the mother of his child and then fled the scene before killing himself in an apartment building stairwell, the sheriff's office said.

WASHINGTON — Investigators have identified the suspect in an attempted murder-suicide in Waldorf, Maryland.

Kenneth Everette Barnes, 38, of Waldorf, shot the mother of his child multiple times and then fled the scene before killing himself in an apartment building stairwell, according to a press release.

The incident happened on Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m., when the woman called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and told them she had been shot by her boyfriend.

Detectives found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment in the 3000 block of Gallery Place. She was flown to a hospital in serious condition but has since improved, according to the sheriff’s office. Her injuries are non life-threatening, the release said.

Officers were investigating the shooting when they found Barnes dead in a stairwell with a gun beside him from what they’ve described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the release said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.