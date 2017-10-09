Police investigate fatal, fiery crash in La Plata

WASHINGTON — Maryland State police are investigating a Monday morning fatal crash that involved an overturned pickup truck. Due to injuries sustained, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle has yet to be identified.

The 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 225, heading toward Arlough Place, when the truck crossed over the yellow centerlines and drove in the wrong direction before striking a utility pole, then a tree. The truck then overturned and burst into flame.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact La Plata police at 301-392-1200.

Below is a map of the general area where the crash occurred.

