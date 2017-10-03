3 dead after police pursuit ends in crash in Charles Co.

WASHINGTON — Three people are dead after a police pursuit ended in a crash early Saturday morning in Charles County.

A Maryland State Police trooper attempted to pull over a 2013 Honda Civic around 2 a.m. for “numerous traffic violations” on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, Maryland, police said in a statement. As the police pulled behind the Honda, without turning on sirens and lights, the Honda ran a red light in an apparent attempt to flee.

The chase continued southbound on Route 925. As the Honda entered Billingsley Road, it struck a concrete median and went airborne. The Honda landed in a grassy area in front of a Wawa but continued until it crashed head on into a tree.

Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, police say. The identities of the three deceased are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information about the incident to call 301-392-1200.

Below is a map of the area where police say the car landed.

