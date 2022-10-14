‘Harry Potter’ stars share their memories of late actor Robbie Coltrane

Robbie Coltrane, known best for his role as half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" franchise, died Friday at age 72.

Robbie Coltrane, known best for his role as half-giant Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” franchise, died Friday at age 72. Fans all around the world are mourning the beloved actor, including his “Harry Potter” co-stars.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, shared a tribute on his website to the late Coltrane, calling him “an incredible actor and a lovely man” who used to make everyone laugh on set.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe wrote. “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed.”

In his statement, Radcliffe also recalled a specific time on set when Coltrane worked his humor to keep the child actors entertained during bad weather.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut,” Radcliffe recounted. “He was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermoine Granger in the series, reflected on her time with Coltrane in an Instagram story, crediting him with making it “a joy to play Hermoine.”

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” Watson wrote. “His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, tweeted in Coltrane’s memory, sharing an early interaction he had with the actor.

“I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said “Enjoy it, you’ll be great,” Phelps said.

“I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun,” he added.

Oliver Phelps, who played Fred Weasley’s twin George, recalled what Coltrane said to him on the red carpet for the premiere of the first movie in the series.

“November 2001 — Leicester Square, London. ‘Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car,'” Phelps wrote.

Bonnie Wright, who played the youngest Weasley sibling, Ginny, noted Coltrane’s kindness.

“Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly,” Wright wrote in an Instagram post. “Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness.”

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, wrote about his and Coltrane’s common interest in space.

“He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier,” Lewis wrote. “He didn’t give a f— and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one.”

Author J.K. Rowling, who penned the “Harry Potter” series, reflected on her friendship with Coltrane, and sent her regards to his family.

“I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again,” Rowling tweeted. “He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.”

David Thewlis, who played werewolf Remus Lupin, posted an old photo of Coltrane to Instagram and reflected on the actor’s sense of humor.

“The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie’s fault,” Thewlis wrote. “You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed.”

Coltrane’s death was announced by his agent Belinda Wright on Friday. In a statement honoring his memory she said: “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”