Kevin Spacey charged with 4 counts of sexual assault

CBS News

May 26, 2022, 10:49 AM

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey
This June 3, 2019, file photo shows Kevin Spacey at a pretrial hearing in Nantucket. (Steven Senne/AP)

London — Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service has charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men, the service said in a statement on Thursday. He was also charged with a fifth count, of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” relating to one of the three men.

The first two alleged assaults took place in London in March 2005 against the same claimant. The third alleged assault and the charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent relate to an incident that took place in August 2008 in London, against a separate claimant. A fourth alleged assault took place against a third claimant in Gloucestershire in 2013.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,” the CPS said in a statement, urging that there be “no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

