WATCH: Final farewell to Aretha Franklin

By Ginger Whitaker August 31, 2018 8:37 am 08/31/2018 08:37am
WASHINGTON — Family, friends and fans alike gathered Friday in Detroit for a final farewell to Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul.

Franklin died Aug. 16 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

Earlier in the week, mourners paid their respects during her public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. On Thursday night, a sold-out tribute concert was held at Detroit’s Chene Park Detroit Amphitheatre.

Several speakers honored Franklin at her funeral Friday, including Smokey Robinson, former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and more.

Watch the 2nd part of the funeral below.

Topics:
aretha franklin Celebrity News Entertainment News Ginger Whitaker Music News National News
