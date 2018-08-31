PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin memorials and tributes

Fans and artists paid tribute to "The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin, who died on Aug. 16. See how her fans are honoring her life and legacy.

Artists gathered in Detroit Thursday for a concert honoring the life and legacy of Franklin. Her funeral will be held on Friday.

From a moment of silence at a concert to a cover of her iconic song to flowers and messages, see how fans and artists honored Franklin.

Aretha Franklin’s coffin lies at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Franklin died Aug. 16, of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

