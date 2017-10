WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is coming and apparently, not even celebrities are immune.

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers’ immortal fame announced their engagement on Instagram Sunday. The announcement featured a photo of both of their hands — and the ring — with matching captions.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Nick Jonas shared the shot and congratulated the couple on his Twitter.

Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT pic.twitter.com/H3ZS3v38xW — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 15, 2017

The couple has been together since November, the LA Times reported.

