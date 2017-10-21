Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 22-28

FILE — In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, Spike Jonze appears during the “Viceland” panel at the A+E 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. France’s Kenzo perfume unveiled a four-minute advertisement directed by Jonze on Aug. 29, 2016, that stars actress Margaret Qualley wildly dancing around a fancy building. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Here are some celebrities having a birthday this week.

Oct. 22: Actor Christopher Lloyd is 79. Actor Derek Jacobi is 79. Actor Tony Roberts is 78. Actress Catherine Deneuve is 74. Guitarist Leslie West of Mountain is 72. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 65. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 65. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 55. Contemporary Christian singer TobyMac (DC Talk) is 53. Singer-songwriter John Wesley Harding is 52. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 49. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 49. Director Spike Jonze is 48. Rapper Tracey Lee is 47. Actress Saffron Burrows (”Boston Legal”) is 45. Actress Carmen Ejogo (”Selma”) is 44. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (”Modern Family”) is 42. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 41. Actor Michael Fishman (”Roseanne”) is 36. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 32. Actor Corey Hawkins (”24: Legacy,” `’Straight Outta Compton”) is 29. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (”Stuart Little,” `’Jerry Maguire”) is 27.

Oct. 23: Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 74. Director Ang Lee is 63. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 61. Country singer Dwight Yoakam is 61. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 58. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 53. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 51. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 51. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 49. Actor John Huertas (”Castle”) is 48. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 45. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 43. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 41. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 41. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage The Elephant is 34. Singer Miguel is 32. Actress Emilia Clarke (”Game of Thrones”) is 31. Actress Jessica Stroup (”90210”) is 31. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 27. Actor Taylor Spreitler (”Kevin Can Wait”) is 24. Actress Amandla Stenberg (”The Hunger Games”) is 19.

Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 81. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 78. Actor Kevin Kline is 70. Actor B.D. Wong is 57. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 38. Singer Monica is 37. Singer-actress Adrienne Bailon of 3LW (”The Cheetah Girls”) is 34. Rapper Drake is 31. Actress Shenae Grimes (”90210”) is 28. Actor Hudson Yang (”Fresh Off the Boat”) is 14.

Oct. 25: Actress Marion Ross is 89. Singer Helen Reddy is 76. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 73. Singer Taffy Danoff of Starland Vocal Band is 73. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 70. Actor Brian Kerwin is 68. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 61. Actress Nancy Cartwright (”The Simpsons”) is 60. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 59. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 56. Actor Michael Boatman (”The Good Wife,” `’Spin City”) is 53. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (”The Cleveland Show”) is 53. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 49. Comedian Samantha Bee (”Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” `’The Daily Show”) is 48. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 47. Actress Persia White (”Girlfriends”) is 47. Country singer Chely Wright is 47. Actor Craig Robinson (”The Office”) is 46. Actor Mehcad Brooks (”Desperate Housewives”) is 37. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 36. Singer Katy Perry is 33. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 33. Singer Ciara is 32. Actress Krista Marie Yu (”Dr. Ken”) is 29.

Oct. 26: Actress Shelley Morrison (”Will and Grace”) is 81. Actress Jaclyn Smith (”Charlie’s Angels”) is 72. “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak is 71. Musician Bootsy Collins is 66. Actor James Pickens Jr. (”Grey’s Anatomy”) is 65. Guitarist Keith Strickland of The B-52’s is 64. Actress Rita Wilson is 61. Actor Dylan McDermott (”The Practice”) is 56. Actor Cary Elwes is 55. Singer Natalie Merchant is 54. Actor Steve Valentine (”Crossing Jordan”) is 51. Country singer Keith Urban is 50. Actor Tom Cavanagh (”The Flash,” `’Ed”) is 49. Actress Rosemarie DeWitt (”The United States of Tara”) is 46. Writer-actor Seth McFarlane (”Family Guy”) is 44. “The View” co-host Paula Faris is 42. Actor Jon Heder (”Blades of Glory,” `’Napoleon Dynamite”) is 40. Singer Mark Barry of BBMak is 39. Rapper Schoolboy Q is 31. Actor Beulah Koale (”Hawaii Five-0”) is 26.

Oct. 27: Actor-comedian John Cleese is 78. Country singer Lee Greenwood is 75. Director Ivan Reitman is 71. Country singer-guitarist Jack Daniels (Highway 101) is 68. Bassist Garry Tallent of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 68. Author Fran Lebowitz is 67. Guitarist K.K. Downing (Judas Priest) is 66. TV personality Jayne Kennedy is 66. Actor-director Roberto Benigni (”Life Is Beautiful”) is 65. Actor Peter Firth (”That’s Life”) is 64. Actor Robert Picardo (”The Wonder Years,” `’China Beach”) is 64. Singer Simon LeBon of Duran Duran is 59. Keyboardist J.D. McFadden (Sixpence None The Richer, The Mavericks) is 53. Drummer Jason Finn of Presidents of the United States of America is 50. TV personality Kelly Osbourne is 33. Actor Troy Gentile (”The Goldbergs”) is 24.

Oct. 28: Jazz singer Cleo Laine is 90. Actress Joan Plowright is 88. Country musician Charlie Daniels is 81. Actress Jane Alexander is 78. Actor Dennis Franz (”NYPD Blue”) is 73. Singer Wayne Fontana of Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders is 72. Actress Annie Potts is 65. Drummer Stephen Morris of New Order is 60. Singer-guitarist William Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain is 59. Actress Daphne Zuniga (”Melrose Place”) is 55. Actress Lauren Holly is 54. “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is 54. Actress Jami Gertz is 52. Actor Chris Bauer (”True Blood”) is 51. Actor-comedian Andy Richter is 51. Actress Julia Roberts is 50. Singer Ben Harper is 48. Country singer Brad Paisley is 45. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 43. Singer Justin Guarini (”American Idol”) is 39. Guitarist Dave Tirio of Plain White T’s is 38. Actor Matt Smith (”The Crown,” `’Dr. Who”) is 35. Actress Troian Bellisario (”Pretty Little Liars”) is 32. Singer-rapper Frank Ocean is 30. Actor Nolan Gould (”Modern Family”) is 19.

