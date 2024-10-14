Car Review: The BMW X2 xDrive28i is a sporty, coupe-styled SUV — sized and priced right

Many SUVs and crossovers blend into each other with a taller and boxier design. However, the SUV coupé with a swoopy carlike design tends to get noticed in the crowd.

BMW has been making its larger SUVs with the coupé styling for nearly 10 years now. The X2, the smallest of the coupelike SUVs, has been given a big redesign this year adding the daring and sleek styling of a sporty car but based on taller SUV.

While some might not find the look to their liking, others are very enthusiastic about the sleek body and hatchback. New front styling with large kidney grills dominates the look of the redesigned X2. Flared fenders call for larger wheels than the ones on my test ride.

Hop in the driver’s seat and the X2 is pleasing with a comfortable seat and a three-spoke sports steering wheel. The Live Cockpit Pro replaces the normal mechanical gauges and the head-up display keeps eyes on the road.

A wide central screen and the latest iDrive controller with voice control help use the many features of the X2 but there is a learning curve. One of the biggest drawbacks to the previous X2 and the other coupé SUVs is rear seat space. Improving on that, the new X2 is bigger than before with added headroom and more space for people and cargo.

The X2s entry level four-cylinder engine will make most drivers happy. The peppy turbo engine moves it swiftly. The seven-speed dual clutch transmission shifts quickly in most situations. At lower speeds and in certain situations it seems confused and slow to respond more like a manual transmission feels when taking off from a hill.

The X2 is a solid highway cruiser and made easy work of the daily commute with a suspension that deals well with less the than perfect roads you usually encounter.

Cost: $42,000; as tested $52,195

MPG: 24 city; 33 MPG highway — I managed 28.9 mpg in 403 miles of mixed driving

Safety: Active cruise control with braking function; dynamic stability control; active driving assistant pro with active blind spot detection; active park distance control & parking assistant plus; head-up display; Adaptive full LED lighting & auto high beams; surround view with 3D view; extended traffic jam assistant; drive recorder; front & rear head protection system

Options: $650 Skyscraper Gray metallic; $1,700 Driver Assistance Pro package; $4,000 premium package; $2,500 M Sport package; $550 heated front seats/steering wheel; $300 remote engine start; $995 destination charge

Things to know: The BMW X2 xDrive28i is a fun-to-drive SUV with coupelike styling. The latest redesign boasts more space inside and updated technology for a user-friendly, stylish X2.

Pros:

Style of a coupé will set you apart from normal SUV and crossovers

Comfortable interior with more space than before

Loaded with technology and safety features

Cons: