Car Review: Audi’s new A6 combines tech and comfort to move up among luxury sedans

The new 2019 Audi A6, fully loaded for $77,000. (WTOP/Mike Parris)

If you wanted a luxury German sedan, it has always been between two big players, BMW and Mercedes, with Audi seemingly a half step behind with the A6 sedan. The A6 was a bit undersized or just lacked in technology compared to the other players from BMW and Mercedes. But 2019 sees a fresh Audi A6 that finally hits the mark.

Where the Audi needed some improvement was interior space and the 2019 Audi delivers. There is now space for adults to sit front and rear with head and legroom, even enough for six-footers in the back seat. Be mindful that the A6 seems to sit pretty low, so ducking your head a bit to get in without knocking your noggin might be needed.

The trunk doesn’t seem as big as some rivals’ either, at a bit less than 14 square feet of space. What is impressive is the fit and finish of this interior and the materials used throughout the cabin. I drove the top-grade A6 with the Prestige package at a starting price of around $67,000, which is no cheap date. On top of that there was nearly $10,000 in extra options thrown in; some I would choose and a few I would not.

In my opinion, the $3,200 for the Individual Contour Seating Package is worth it. It takes the front to the next level in comfort by adding ventilation and a seat massage function. The upgraded leather on the seats carries over to the arm rests, dash and center console, and it’s in a pleasing, Sarder Brown color.

Another big step for the A6 is the technology department with the MMI NAV featuring a large 10-inch touchscreen that has great graphics. It comes with a bit of a learning curve because there is a secondary virtual screen that handles the climate controls, replacing the normal knobs and switches.

The A6 I drove came with a Sport Package and larger wheels with summer tires and the big girl could dance in the corners. I had fun on back roads with the adaptive suspension in Sport mode. But some might find it a bit rough. I recommend driving one with and without large wheels and the sport suspension to be sure it’s a good fit. Standard Quattro AWD offers fierce grip in all conditions. It was very confidence-inspiring in the rain on slippery roads.

The cabin is quiet with just enough engine noise let in under throttle use. A new turbo V6 is a smooth operator with a seamless power delivery and very little turbo lag. The seven-speed transmission will knock out very quick shifts when you want to go fast, or it will play the smooth shifting luxury sedan with hardly noticeable shifts. Fuel economy has improved also. I managed 25.9 mpg of premium, which is pretty good for a larger luxury sedan.

While the new A6 styling might not have a new earth-shattering design, it’s still a pleasing refresh of a handsome sedan. The more modern look with high-style LED lighting and the large grill fill out most of the front end with the four rings in full display. The new A6 seems low and long with a longer hood and sleek cabin that leads to a short rear deck.

It is what a luxury car should like these days. The stylish 21-inch wheels seem to exaggerate that low, long look. I think I would live with that extra road feel to keep that look. The extra $595 for the Firmament Blue paint makes the car and shows off some of the lines and bulges of the A6.

There are just enough brighter trim pieces on the Audi to help it pop and not be overwhelming and flashy. One cool feature of the large doors is the power closing mechanism that makes sure door is closed tight. No more opening and closing the door if it’s not closed all the way.

The new Audi A6 has come to battle for the top prize of German midsize luxury sedan. With a combo of space, technology and performance this Audi is ready. Its fun-to-drive nature and high-end interior won me over for the driver’s midsize luxury sedan for 2019 and it deserves a closer look.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by DriveShop, FMI or Motus One for the purpose of this review.

