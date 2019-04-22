202
Car comparison: Audi SQ5 vs. BMW X4

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP April 22, 2019 4:15 am 04/22/2019 04:15am
The BMW X4 and the Audi SQ5. (AP; WTOP/Mike Parris)

Audi SQ5

What it is: A high performance version of Audi’s Q5 compact SUV.

Pros: Lots of high-tech gear inside; comfortable; good visibility from the driver’s seat; lots of power.

Cons: Sits up too high to feel all that sporty. Shifting into park requires not only moving the gear shift but pressing a button, an easy step to forget that might send you into reverse. Expensive.

BMW X4 M40i

What it is: A souped-up version of what BMW calls a “Sports Activity Coupe,” basically a compact crossover with fastback styling.

Pros: Handles more like a car than a tall crossover; pleasant exhaust note; a nicely put together interior with quality materials.

Cons: The looks aren’t for everyone, and a bit odd. The coupe-like roofline puts a major dent in cargo space and rear headroom and hampers rear visibility. Like the Audi, it has a tricky electronic gearshift. Expensive.

WTOP’s Mike Parris contributed to this report.

