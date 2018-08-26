WTOP Car Guy Mike Parris said the 2018 Audi A4 2.0T sedan is fun to drive with a manual transmission. Which is why it's such a shame that this is the final year for that particular option.

The Audi A4 was given a makeover a few years back and it grew a bit bigger and the refinement inside and out shows. (WTOP/Mike Parris)

WTOP Car Guy Mike Parris said the 2018 Audi A4 2.0T sedan is fun to drive with a manual transmission. Which is why it's such a shame that this is the final year for that particular option.

WASHINGTON — All good things must come to end. The “save the manual” club loses another after this year with the Audi A4 sedan and A5 coupe.

The downfall of the manual A4 for most people is traffic, with the constant stop-and-go with clutch in and out and rowing through the gears. Not many drivers seek out a manual when buying a new car like I do.

The Audi A4 was given a makeover a few years back and it grew a bit bigger, and the refinement inside and out shows. Driving the A4 feels like a solid machine and the Quattro AWD system allows this to be a sure-footed sedan with capable handling.

The four-cylinder turbo engine is good for 252 hp, and it doesn’t have any problem keeping up with traffic. The six-speed manual adds some spice to this well button-down German sedan.

With a light clutch and a nice shifter with easy medium throws between gears, it’s not as slick as a Miata but it’s still very nice. It feels quicker than the Audi A5 coupe with the standard automatic, which we’ll talk about in a few weeks

Fuel economy was solid for my week of driving. I managed 28.6 mpg, better than the 27 mpg on the sticker.

If you can find a new car that offers a manual, usually it’s a stripped down model. Not so with the A4 sedan.

My ride was loaded with all the toys the automatic equipped A4 comes with. This test vehicle was the Premium Plus trim level that comes equipped with heated leather seats, a sunroof and a 19-speaker sound system for under $44,000.

But my car was also given the $3,400 Sport Plus package that adds a racy looking set of heated leather/Alcantera seats up front.

Back seat space has increased for this new A4 so adults can ride in the back now. The sporty flair continues throughout the cabin with brushed aluminum trim pieces and a flat bottom steering wheel that feels nice in your hands.

Another $3,000 adds the Audi MMI NAV with a large 8.3-inch central screen and it also adds the virtual cockpit for the driver replacing the normal dials with a large screen that can even have Google Earth in front of your eyes. All that tech can take a bit of time to learn and get used to with multiple menus to navigate at first.

When you choose that Sport Plus package it adds some visual appeal to the Audi A4 with a lowered and hunkered down look. It sits lower with a special suspension from that Sport Plus package and it wears larger 18-inch wheels.

The Scuba Blue Metallic color is my shade of blue and it highlights the body’s curves and creases.

The style is more evolutionary than revolutionary with this redesign. The front end has cool new LED lighting, and the front grill has grown wider and longer.

The A4 has grown but it still looks tidy in the smaller luxury sedan market.

Out back the Audi seemed to change very little from the last A4. Luckily, there is dual exhaust pipes sticking out at the ends of the bumper that adds a visual appeal.

The Audi A4 2.0T manual is a comfortable small luxury sedan and with the right options a good deal of fun to drive also. But better not delay the manual transmission goes away after this year, leaving one less car for the shift-for-yourself crowd.

Editor’s Note: Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.