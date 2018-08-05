Kia enters ‘fun-to-drive’ territory with 2018 Stinger

The new Kia Stinger provides the kind of power and amenities usually reserved for the top European brands. The V6 GT2 proves that a company known in the past for economy cars can compete with some of the biggest names in the sport sedan territory at a time when some car manufacturers are giving up on sedans completely.

WASHINGTON — Looking for a stylish family car that has power and handles well? Time to check out the Kia Stinger GT2.



Kia leaves the “good value” arena and enters the “fun-to-drive” realm with the 2018 Stinger. (WTOP/Mike Parris)

I know you’re thinking that I must have the wrong headline. While Kia has been offering a good value for your dollar, you haven’t heard a Kia vehicle described as “fun-to-drive” until now.

In a time when crossovers and trucks are such huge sellers that automakers seem to be giving up on sedans, Kia chose to offer a stylish take on midsize premium sedan with the added the versatility of a rear hatch.

You can get the styling wrong with a larger hatchback, but luckily, Kia nails the look and the company is making a statement that sedans are still relevant. The Stinger I drove was a fully decked out $50,100 GT2 model.

From its low and wide stance, the Stinger looks like a much more expensive car, perhaps from Germany instead of South Korea. LED lighting and stylish headlight clusters add a funky vibe to offset the more serious looking grills up front. Lots of vents, including in the hood and in the front fascia and behind the front wheels add to its racy look.

Large 19-inch wheels look great, and look even better with big red Brembo calipers peeking through the spokes. The Stinger’s profile is unique, and stands out in a time where it’s hard to tell the difference between some cars.

The Stinger GT2 really makes a statement — with the front fenders bulging out to cover those big wheels; the low, long body; and no side glass behind the rear doors.

Some people, however, might think the look is little over the top. The rear end has a lot of glass with the large, rear hatch and cool taillights that run the length of the back end. It combines to make a big car look just a bit smaller.

The unique paint color on the test car was called Ceramic Silver, and it works well to show off the lines of the Stinger.

Driving the Kia Stinger GT2 V6 was eye-opening, with a twin-turbo V6, this car can really haul. They say it produces 365 horsepower, but it seems like more. And the 8-speed automatic does a great job of being in the right gear when needed.

The handling is very good, as the Stinger with rear wheel drive can dance in the curves. However, the large 19-inch wheels make it a bit bouncy and firm on rough roads.

The Stinger is a driver’s car that comes with head-up display that offers information, such as speed, navigation directions and blind spot information on the windshield. There is also Smart Cruise Control that will stop and go again — you just steer and the car does the rest.

Other safety items are Forward Collision Avoidance and Warning System, Lane Keep Assist and Departure Warning to go along with Blind Spot Monitor to help keep this good-looking brute on the road.

Inside, the Kia Stinger GT2 impresses with a luxury look and feel. Heated and ventilated seats are covered in rich Nappa leather. The seats are comfortable with ample power adjustments to make it just right. The driver has a nice view out the front and sides, but out back, the view isn’t the best, chalk that up to the swooping body.

Rear seat passengers have good leg room, but there’s less headroom in the Stinger than in other cars in the class. The cargo area is a strong suit of the Stinger, thanks to the power rear hatch. There’s a little more room to maneuver items that wouldn’t fit in a normal sedan. That’s a game-changer because it proves you don’t always need a crossover for hauling your gear.

The Harman Kardon audio system sounds good and is easy to use. The navigation system works well, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration are standard.

Kia has taken the next step of moving into the luxury sport sedan segment with the Stinger GT2 V6. The car propels the South Korean company into the category with an impressive, fun-to-drive and stylish sedan that challenges the status quo; and does it for less money than its competitors, too.

Mike Parris is a member of the Washington Automotive Press Association. The vehicles are provided by STI, FMI or Event Solutions for the purpose of this review.

