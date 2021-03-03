CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Canada News » A Canadian judge has…

A Canadian judge has found a man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto guilty.

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 10:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian judge has found a man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto guilty.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Canada News | National News | World News

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up