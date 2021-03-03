TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian judge has found a man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto guilty.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 3, 2021, 10:34 AM
TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian judge has found a man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto guilty.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.