3 suspects in Calvert Co. hate crime spray-painted ‘racially motivated language’

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in what they say was a hate crime incident Tuesday in the Chesapeake Village subdivision of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

Three unknown suspects spray-painted “racially motivated language and symbols” on vehicles, sidewalks, street signs and roadways between midnight and 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, according to the sheriff’s office.

Video footage leads deputies to believe that the suspects are juveniles who got to the area “on foot,” according to a news release.

“The Town will not tolerate displays of hatred or racism taking place within our community,” said Mayor Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney in a statement.

The town is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with information or camera footage to contact Detective R. Gough at Ryan.Gough@calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 535-2800.

