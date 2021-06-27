CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from variants | States hesitate on vaccine verification | Cruises are back | DC region's vaccine progress
Authorities: Man died in custody of Calvert County deputies

The Associated Press

June 27, 2021, 7:54 PM

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (AP) — A man died this weekend while in the custody of deputies in Calvert County, Maryland, according to authorities.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to “a suspicious person breaking windows” on Saturday afternoon. They arrested Antoine Brooks of Huntingtown.

The 31-year-old was taken to a shaded area where he waited to be transported. The sheriff’s office said force wasn’t used during the arrest.

A preliminary investigation found that Brooks admitted to consuming a controlled dangerous substance while handcuffed. Deputies noticed “his breathing getting shallow and pulse getting faint” moments later.

They performed medical assistance while waiting for an ambulance. Brooks was pronounced dead at a hospital.

