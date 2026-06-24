Why a Civil War-era bank still ranks as a top workplace 

According to Vincent Delie, chairman, president and CEO of FNB Corporation and First National Bank, the people inside the building matter just as much as the money inside the vault.

WTOP teamed up with Energage on the 2026 Top Workplaces awards. The Top Workplaces designation is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey. Energage evaluates responses to 26 questions covering leadership, direction, compensation, benefits, workplace culture and purpose, allowing employees to share honest assessments anonymously.

Vincent Delie is the chairman, president and CEO of FNB Corporation and First National Bank. (Courtesy First National Bank) Vincent Delie is the chairman, president and CEO of FNB Corporation and First National Bank. (Courtesy First National Bank) One of the employers spotlighted in this year’s Top Workplaces list was First National Bank, which dates to 1864.

How does a bank that first opened its doors during the Civil War in West Greenville, Pennsylvania, survive more than 160 years of world wars, stock market crashes, the Great Depression, and two pandemics?

According to Vincent Delie, chairman, president and CEO of FNB Corporation and First National Bank, the people inside the building matter just as much as the money inside the vault.

“I’ve always believed that employees have to feel empowered,” Delie said. “You have to support them. You’re there to make sure they’re successful.” He said people are recognized for their contributions, and over time, “that formula is going to win every day.”

Delie has been at the helm for more than two decades, alongside key players in the C-Suite, including the chief financial officer, chief credit officer, and chief risk officer.

“We’ve been through a lot together,” Delie said. “The camaraderie and collaboration at the top kind of sets the tone for the rest of the company. So, I have terrific people around me, and that’s really what matters.”

Delie said the culture works because it’s built on consistency — the idea that employees should be treated the same no matter their role or location.

“You want people surrounding you that are smarter than you and dedicated to getting things done,” Delie said.

He believes that consistency is woven into everything from incentive plans to performance standards across every market.

“If they feel they’re in an environment where they’re treated respectfully, and there’s collaboration and transparency, they perform at a higher level,” Delie said. “When they’re encouraged to do the right thing, they treat their customers better.”

Delie believes the pandemic and the years after proved his corporate culture philosophy of putting employees first works.

“There are people still here from 2020 who saw that,” Delie said. “There’s loyalty built up among the employees and the leadership team.”

He said the banking industry often gets painted with a broad brush, but the people working in it are “good‑hearted, loyal and dedicated,” and committed to helping their communities thrive.

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