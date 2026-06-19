What makes a workplace great? Top Workplaces winners speak out

Hundreds gathered Thursday night at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, as 342 organizations were honored in the 2026 Top Workplaces awards, presented by WTOP in partnership with Energage.

For the 13th year, the D.C. region’s top employers were recognized for creating workplaces where employees feel valued, supported and heard.

Hundreds gathered Thursday night at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia, as 342 organizations were honored in the 2026 Top Workplaces awards, presented by WTOP in partnership with Energage.

The event marked the first year WTOP partnered with Energage to present the awards after the workplace research company spent years working with The Washington Post.

Employee voices drive the rankings

The Top Workplaces designation is based entirely on employee feedback collected through a confidential survey.

Energage evaluates responses to 26 questions covering leadership, direction, compensation, benefits, workplace culture and purpose, allowing employees to share honest assessments anonymously.

WTOP Morning Drive anchors John Aaron and Kristin Diaz hosted the event. Joining them throughout the evening were WTOP personalities George Wallace, Rob Woodfork, J.J. Green, Mitchell Miller, John Wordock and Neal Augenstein, along with yours truly. Local entrepreneur and Founding D.C. podcast host Dan Simons also participated.

Before and after the awards presentation, attendees enjoyed live music, food, drinks and networking opportunities.

What makes a top workplace?

WTOP asked attendees what separates a good workplace from a great one.

For Jessica Carneal, director of finance and operations at ZenPoint Solutions, the answer was simple.

“No Sunday scaries,” Carneal said.

Tori Sullivan, an account manager with Hire, said a strong workplace encourages employees to grow.

“Challenging yourself,” Sullivan said.

Monique Williams of Connected Logistics said employees need to feel their voices matter.

“Wanting to be heard and knowing you care,” Williams said.

For Gloria Glaubman, chief technology officer at Acclaim Technical Services, the company ranked No. 1 among large employers, workplace culture starts with how people treat one another.

“You need to give each other grace when we’re having a bad day,” Glaubman said.

More than a workplace

The Nakupuna Companies, which earned the top spot among the region’s largest employers, said the recognition reflects the culture they work to build every day.

“We spend more time, more of our waking days with our work families than we do with our real families. So, it should be fun,” CEO Jason Greenawalt said.

Chief Delivery Officer Dan Nega said the company’s mission extends beyond the workplace. The Nakupuna Companies is part of a foundation dedicated to giving back to the Native Hawaiian community.

“We’re looking to make a difference,” Nega said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.