National gas prices blow past $4 mark for the first time since 2022

Gas prices continue to climb in the D.C. area as the war in Iran strains oil supplies and bumps fuel prices higher worldwide.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. National gas prices blow past the $4 mark for the first time in four years

Gas prices continue to climb in the D.C. area as the war in Iran strains oil supplies and bumps fuel prices higher worldwide.

National gas prices have blown past the $4 mark for the first time in four years, according to AAA.

Some of the extreme price increases have taxed D.C. drivers at the pump. Prices jumped 10.8 cents per gallon in the past week in the District, compared to the national average increase of 2.4 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy, an app that helps drivers find cheaper gas prices.

Gas cost an average of $4.17 a gallon in D.C. Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey.

The last time gas prices were this high was nearly four years ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine. At that time, a gallon of gas cost an average $4.35 in D.C.

Analysts have said average prices nationwide could soon approach the record high of $5 a gallon, set in 2022 — if the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert spoke with people filling up their tank in Falls Church, Virginia.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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