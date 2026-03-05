NFL looking for DC-area businesses to help service the 2027 draft

The excitement surrounding the 2027 NFL Draft, which will be held in D.C., isn't just about which player will end up with which team — local businesses in the region can now apply to become suppliers during the three-day event.

“The 2027 NFL Draft represents more than a major sporting event coming to Washington, D.C. — it represents access, visibility and real economic opportunity,” said Chanelle Reynolds, who heads diversity, equity and inclusion for the Washington Commanders, during a Thursday news conference with the NFL and Events D.C. to announce the launch of the 2027 NFL Draft Source Program.

“Essentially, this is a supplier development program,” NFL Source Lead Myisha Boyce said. “For the next year plus, we’re going to be working with local suppliers to get them exposure to networking, capacity-building and exposure to our buyers directly.”

Boyce said the kind of businesses they want to apply should be “small and underrepresented.”

Businesses selected for the program will be profiled in a directory, which primary contractors and event producers with the NFL will use to identify and select local suppliers to fulfill their subcontracting needs.

“Everything from professional services so we’re looking for consultants that understand the D.C. region very well and can help some of our professionals here at the NFL navigate,” Boyce said. “We’re looking for people that do laundry services, golf carts, tenting, linens, floral, large format printing. Essentially anything that touches a large-scale event, we’re looking for local suppliers.”

Belynda Gardner, senior director of inclusion and development for the NFL, said, “We do not guarantee contracts, but we can ensure members of the program will have direct access to buyers.”

A lot of money will be spent in the District during the NFL Draft festivities, said Lawrence Hamm, vice president of business development for Events D.C.

“We expect to see a million people in D.C., and we are totaling the estimated economic impact around $250 million,” Hamm said.

Boyce said the online application takes approximately 15 minutes, and businesses can apply through March 31.

“We really are looking for the undiscovered talent,” she said.

“We encourage businesses across the DMV to apply, to lean in and take full advantage of this opportunity,” Reynolds said. “When local businesses succeed, our communities succeed, and that’s a win for all of us.”

