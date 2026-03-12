How to save money on gas amid rising national prices, according to an expert

As gas prices continue to soar, people are looking for ways to use less. Sometimes that means buying an electric or hybrid vehicle, or cutting back on driving.

As gas prices continue to soar, people are looking for ways to not use as much. Sometimes, that can mean buying an electric or hybrid vehicle, or that can mean cutting back on driving.

But those aren’t always options — in fact, they usually aren’t.

Average gas prices in the District have risen nearly 44 cents in the last week, averaging $3.48, according to GasBuddy. The national average has risen even more dramatically, climbing 51 cents per gallon in the last week and averaging $3.45.

So how can you make the car you already own operate more efficiently?

“The first thing to do is to check your tire pressure,” says Keith Barry, the senior autos reporter at Consumer Reports.

He said that the tire pressure information can usually be found on your car’s door jamb.

Additionally, having your tires at the recommended pressure will extend the tire’s life as well, saving you money there, too.

Barry also recommended following the manufacturer’s recommendations for fuel. If your car requires premium gas, he said you should use it, but if “premium is just ‘recommended,’ you can use regular fuel.”

“Especially at a time like this, if you don’t have to use premium fuel, it’s not going to hurt your car in any way,” he added.

As the weather warms and people spend more time outside recreationally, roof racks on the tops of cars may be getting more use.

But keep in mind that an empty roof rack can cost two to five miles per gallon, while a bicycle on a roof rack takes 13 MPGs off your average because of the aerodynamic drag. So, if you’re not headed to or from your activity, consider taking the racks off to save some gas.

And finally, Barry said changing your driving style can also yield big results: “Cruising at 75 instead of 65 can cost you six or seven miles a gallon.”

“Racing to get to the next stoplight, just flooring it only to get to that next stoplight. If you’re driving in that sort of excited manner, those bursts of acceleration can reduce your fuel economy by two or three miles a gallon,” he said.

Regardless of the price of gas, these tips will keep your car operating efficiently — and hopefully easier on your wallet.

