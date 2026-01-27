Boeing’s sales jump nearly 60% in 4Q, bolstered by strong rise in airplane deliveries

Boeing’s sales surged nearly 60% in the fourth quarter as the aerospace company digs itself out of a string of…

Boeing’s sales surged nearly 60% in the fourth quarter as the aerospace company digs itself out of a string of crises that tarnished its reputation. It was the strongest quarter of airplane deliveries since 2018.

Revenue soared to $23.95 billion from $15.24 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31. That topped the $22.6 billion that analysts polled by FactSet were looking for.

Boeing had 160 commercial deliveries in the quarter, more than double the 57 deliveries in the prior-year period.

Deliveries are an important source of cash for plane manufacturers since buyers typically pay a large portion of the purchase price when their orders are fulfilled.

“We made significant progress on our recovery in 2025 and have set the foundation to keep our momentum going in the year ahead,” Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement on Tuesday.

Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing moved to a profit of $8.13 billion, or $10.23 per share in the period. That compares with a loss of $3.92 billion, or $5.46 per share, a year earlier.

The current quarter included a $9.67 billion gain related to closing on the sale of parts of the Digital Aviation Solutions business.

Stripping out certain items, earnings were $9.92 per share. Wall Street was anticipating a loss of 44 cents per share.

In November it was determined that Boeing would not face a criminal conspiracy charge over two 737 Max jetliner crashes that killed 346 people, after a federal judge in Texas granted the government’s request to dismiss the case.

As part of a deal to drop the charge, Boeing agreed to pay or invest an additional $1.1 billion in fines, compensation for the crash victims’ families, and internal safety and quality measures. The agreement lets Boeing choose its own compliance consultant instead of getting an independent monitor.

A month before that, the Federal Aviation Administration said that it will allow Boeing to produce more 737 Max airplanes by increasing the monthly limit that it imposed after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines jet that the company built. Boeing can now produce 42 Max jets per month, up from 38.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.