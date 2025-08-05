Reverie, Georgetown’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, is closing

Reverie, the Georgetown restaurant tucked away in a D.C. alley that earned a one-star Michelin rating for its tasting menus is 2022, is closing this fall.

Reverie, the Georgetown restaurant tucked away in a D.C. alley that earned a one-star Michelin rating for its tasting menus is 2022, is closing this fall.

Chef Johnny Spero announced the restaurant’s closing on social media, though he gave no specific reason for why, other than deciding to “end this chapter on my own terms.”

It will serve its last meal Oct. 4.

Reverie is the second Michelin-starred restaurant in D.C. to announce its closing. Ten-year-old Tail Up Goat in Adams Morgan will close later this year.

Spero, a former head chef at José Andrés’ Minibar, intends to finish strong at Reverie, posting “In September, we’ll finish with a final tasting menu that celebrates everything Reverie has stood for: creativity, connection, and a relentless drive to just cook really good f*cking food.”

The restaurant’s current August menu is a $190,10-course vegetable tasting menu.

Reverie closed for more than a year after a fire in 2022.

Spero’s only other D.C. restaurant, Bar Spero, near Mt. Vernon Triangle, closed last year.

Spero left no hints as to what might be next for him, though he did indicate the Reverie space, on tiny Cherry Hill lane just South of the C&O Canal, has a future.

“I am going out in a blaze of glory and passing the torch to someone else to continue the story down this alleyway,” his Instagram post said.

