Reston is next stop for fast-growing South Block 

Local smoothie and acai bowl chain South Block, fresh off investor funding to expand beyond the D.C. area, continues to grow locally with its newest location in Reston, Virginia.

South Block will replace another smoothie store, Robeks, which permanently closed last month, at outdoor shopping plaza The Spectrum at Reston Town Center. Whole Foods Market’s new Reston store opens at The Spectrum Aug. 6.

South Block will open sometime this fall. It did not provide an exact opening date. It will be South Block’s 21st location in the D.C. area.

Last year, private equity firm Savory Fund bought a majority stake in South Block, with founder Amir Mostafavi retaining a significant ownership stake.

With the new funding, South Block plans to enter other east coast markets and reach 50 locations within the next six years.

Mostafavi started his juice business on the George Washington University campus in 2006, with Campus Fresh. The first South Block store opened in Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood in 2011.

The menu includes “skin care smoothies,” cold-pressed juices and green smoothies, along with its popular acai bowls.

Mostafavi also runs a nonprofit called Fruitful Planet, which purchases and donates fruits and vegetables to community programs.

South Block’s name came from its first location, on the “south block” at 11th and Garfield Street in Clarendon.

