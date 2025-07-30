Reston Whole Foods is twice the size of 29-year-old original

Whole Foods Market will open its new Reston store on Aug. 6, and it is almost twice the size of its existing store in the Northern Virginia city.

The Whole Foods, adjacent to Reston Town Center, will replace the original on Plaza America Drive. The original Reston store opened in 1996.

The new, 47,000-square-foot store is at 1861 Fountain Dr., replacing a former Best Buy store at The Spectrum At Reston Town Center strip mall.

Whole Foods said the Reston store will include more than 400 local items, including produce from local farms, local craft beers and locally produced wines, along with seafood from local sources.

Northern Virginia Food Rescue will receive a food donation as part of the Reston store opening.

Whole Foods Market, founded in 1980 and acquired by Amazon in 2017, has two dozens stores in the D.C. area, one of its largest markets. The grocer has more than 520 stores across the U.S.

